Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.74. Approximately 1,024,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,752,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Roku from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -483.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here