Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.5% - Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.37. 655,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,407,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This represents a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

