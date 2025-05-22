Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $70.15. 593,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,758,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Roku Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,212. Insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company's stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

