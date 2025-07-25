Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Chairman Sells $1,741,200.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ROL traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,117.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,207 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,439 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 81.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

