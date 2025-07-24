Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) VP Sells $846,255.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP - Get Free Report) VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROP traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.36. The stock had a trading volume of 544,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,823. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $564.72 and its 200 day moving average is $562.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $637.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 32,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

