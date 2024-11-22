Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given "Buy" Rating at Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock. Guggenheim's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.69.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.20. 4,741,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,307. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. This represents a 57.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,922 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 975,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 616,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,102 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $183,263,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,814,440 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $263,675,000 after purchasing an additional 394,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

