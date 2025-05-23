Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for Gentherm Earnings

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Gentherm's current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $841.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gentherm by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

