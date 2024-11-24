Round Hill Asset Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $292,000. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

