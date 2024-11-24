Round Hill Asset Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Moody's makes up approximately 1.8% of Round Hill Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in Moody's were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moody's alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody's by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody's by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $480.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Moody's Co. has a 12-month low of $358.49 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody's's payout ratio is 31.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,296. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody's from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody's from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody's from $536.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody's from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moody's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moody's wasn't on the list.

While Moody's currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here