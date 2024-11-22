Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock's current price.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts: Sign Up

EXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.70. 1,171,960 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,106. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chesapeake Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chesapeake Energy wasn't on the list.

While Chesapeake Energy currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here