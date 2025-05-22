Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$150.00

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock's current price.

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts also recently commented on STN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stantec from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$148.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$139.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 274,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,520. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$103.48 and a 12-month high of C$143.95.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here