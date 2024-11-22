Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a 640.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
