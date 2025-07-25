Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $219.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company's previous close.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $202.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $213.86.

Get Waste Connections alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.70. 518,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,431. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.46. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company's stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Connections, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Connections wasn't on the list.

While Waste Connections currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here