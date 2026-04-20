Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Underperform" Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.45.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. 1,747,294 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,188,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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