Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "C$33.00" Price Target for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) received a C$33.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,733. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.83.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

