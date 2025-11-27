Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "C$33.00" Price Target for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Maple Leaf Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a C$33.00 price target and an "outperform" rating on Maple Leaf Foods, implying about a 32% upside from the stock's recent C$25.00 price.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive with a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target of C$35.44, though several firms (TD, National Bank, CIBC, Scotiabank, BMO) have recently trimmed their price targets.
  • Maple Leaf Foods has a market cap of C$3.12B, a P/E of 15.43, reported quarterly EPS of C$0.18 on C$1.01B revenue, and trades between a 52‑week low of C$19.61 and high of C$36.35.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) received a C$33.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,733. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.83.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Maple Leaf Foods Right Now?

Before you consider Maple Leaf Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maple Leaf Foods wasn't on the list.

While Maple Leaf Foods currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines