Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter.

Shares of RY opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $102.44 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada's payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

