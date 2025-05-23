Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover Sells 401 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$69,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,457.45. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their position.

Jennifer Kristine Publicover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$64,266.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5%

TSE:RY traded up C$0.91 on Friday, hitting C$176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,458. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$164.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$169.35. The stock has a market cap of C$249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$140.53 and a 52-week high of C$180.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

