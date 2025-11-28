Free Trial
Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Royal Vopak logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Royal Vopak opened at $45.00 versus a prior close of $42.4445, with roughly 500 shares traded in the gap-up move.
  • Solid profitability and low valuation: The company reported $0.91 EPS on $375.95M revenue last quarter, with a 37.14% net margin and 12.16% ROE, a PE of 9.91 and a market cap of about $5.19 billion; analysts forecast ~3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Technicals and volatility: The 50-day SMA is $44.50 (just below the open) while the 200-day SMA is $46.15 (above), and the stock’s beta is 0.66, indicating below-market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.4445, but opened at $45.00. Royal Vopak shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Royal Vopak Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

