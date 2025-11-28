Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.4445, but opened at $45.00. Royal Vopak shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Royal Vopak Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

