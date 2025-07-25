RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.40.

RPM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.75. 298,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. RPM International has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.82%. RPM International's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

