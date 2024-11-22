RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $137.87, with a volume of 439871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.31.

Get RPM International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.62.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from RPM International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. This represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $320,851,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RPM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RPM International wasn't on the list.

While RPM International currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here