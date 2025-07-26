RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts: Sign Up

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.75. 1,377,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,434. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. RPM International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Citigroup started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.40.

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RPM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RPM International wasn't on the list.

While RPM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here