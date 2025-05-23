RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of RTX Co. NYSE: RTX. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

RTX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,368,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.80 billion. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company's stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company's stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company's stock worth $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

