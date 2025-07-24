Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $293,650.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $293,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 520,095 shares in the company, valued at $43,635,970.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $306,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $318,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $598,399.92.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.1%

RBRK stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 1,712,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,577. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here