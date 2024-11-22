Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $503,100.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,844,113.60. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

Rubrik Stock Up 4.2 %

Rubrik stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,527. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Rubrik to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.71.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

