Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33. Following the sale, the director owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,777.98. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,650. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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