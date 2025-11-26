Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
RWE Aktiengesellschaft logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday to €43.41 (intraday low €43.02) on volume of 1,472,173 shares, after a prior close of €44.08.
  • The stock's 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are €41.07 and €37.12, and RWE trades with a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, PE 11.39, PEG 1.44 and beta 0.71.
  • RWE generates and supplies electricity from both renewable and conventional sources, operating across segments including Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind/Solar, Hydro/Biomass/Gas, Supply & Trading and Coal/Nuclear.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE - Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.02 and last traded at €43.41. 1,472,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.08.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is €41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RWE Aktiengesellschaft Right Now?

Before you consider RWE Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RWE Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines