RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 1.5% - What's Next?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:RWE Get Free Report ) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.02 and last traded at €43.41. 1,472,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.08.

The business's 50-day simple moving average is €41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

