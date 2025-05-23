RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 4.7% - What's Next?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 98,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 683,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Get RxSight alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXST

RxSight Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $627.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in RxSight by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RxSight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RxSight wasn't on the list.

While RxSight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here