Ryan D. Taylor Sells 35,480 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 75,223,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.95.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

