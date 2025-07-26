Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.850-13.300 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $182.61. 510,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,980. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

