Ryno Blignaut Sells 4,500 Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) Director Ryno Blignaut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $59,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,882. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,244,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Remitly Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Remitly Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Remitly Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

