Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Up 1% - Here's What Happened

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH - Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. 60,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 115,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

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Sachem Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.18 million.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Sachem Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. GatePass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the company's stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Napier Financial LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp NYSEAMERICAN: SACH is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust's investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

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