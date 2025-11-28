Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 667,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session's volume of 262,554 shares.The stock last traded at $83.56 and had previously closed at $82.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFRY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safran in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Safran from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

The business's fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

