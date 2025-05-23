Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.61 Per Share

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6108 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 3.2% increase from Safran's previous dividend of $0.59.

Safran Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SAFRY opened at $74.04 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Safran from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

