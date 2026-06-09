SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SailPoint from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.29.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 7,775,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,194. SailPoint has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 2.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 25.20%.The business had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SailPoint news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 20,082 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $230,139.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 968,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,103,891.96. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,989.52. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Key SailPoint News

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: SailPoint reported Q1 EPS of $0.05, above the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued subscription-driven growth. Conference Call / Earnings Materials

SailPoint reported Q1 EPS of $0.05, above the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued subscription-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said the loss narrowed and subscription growth supported revenue, which reinforces that the core business is still expanding. MarketWatch Article

The company said the loss narrowed and subscription growth supported revenue, which reinforces that the core business is still expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 is close to the $0.32 consensus, suggesting the company is not raising expectations materially after the beat. Zacks Article

Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 is close to the $0.32 consensus, suggesting the company is not raising expectations materially after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 was also near estimates, so the outlook did not provide a clear upside surprise to offset investor concerns. Press Release

Q2 EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 was also near estimates, so the outlook did not provide a clear upside surprise to offset investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, multiple reports say the stock is slumping because the market expected a bigger beat and/or stronger guidance, creating a classic “good results, weaker-than-hoped outlook” reaction. Yahoo Finance Article

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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