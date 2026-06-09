SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $15.32. SailPoint shares last traded at $16.2970, with a volume of 2,510,883 shares traded.

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Trending Headlines about SailPoint

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: SailPoint reported Q1 EPS of $0.05, above the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued subscription-driven growth. Conference Call / Earnings Materials

SailPoint reported Q1 EPS of $0.05, above the $0.04 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21.5% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued subscription-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said the loss narrowed and subscription growth supported revenue, which reinforces that the core business is still expanding. MarketWatch Article

The company said the loss narrowed and subscription growth supported revenue, which reinforces that the core business is still expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 is close to the $0.32 consensus, suggesting the company is not raising expectations materially after the beat. Zacks Article

Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 is close to the $0.32 consensus, suggesting the company is not raising expectations materially after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 was also near estimates, so the outlook did not provide a clear upside surprise to offset investor concerns. Press Release

Q2 EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 was also near estimates, so the outlook did not provide a clear upside surprise to offset investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, multiple reports say the stock is slumping because the market expected a bigger beat and/or stronger guidance, creating a classic “good results, weaker-than-hoped outlook” reaction. Yahoo Finance Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SailPoint from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SailPoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $149,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 189,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,789,520. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,989.52. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

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