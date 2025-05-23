Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Miguel Milano Sells 705 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Miguel Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26.

NYSE:CRM traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

