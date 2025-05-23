Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the CRM provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Westpark Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2%

CRM traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.07. 1,721,561 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,270. The stock has a market cap of $269.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,306 shares of company stock worth $12,841,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,270 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

