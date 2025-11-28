Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $232.56 and last traded at $230.79. 3,691,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,714,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,439,711.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

