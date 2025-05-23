Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

CRM traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,859,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,667. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,841,368. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

