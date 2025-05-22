Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 458,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $896.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

