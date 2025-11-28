Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Time to Sell?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.8460. 452,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,139,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

