Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of Salzgitter AG ( ETR:SZG Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.34 and traded as low as €35.14. Salzgitter shares last traded at €35.14, with a volume of 156,043 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.34.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes.

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