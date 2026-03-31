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Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Salzgitter logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as €35.14 versus the 200‑day MA of €38.34 on volume of 156,043 shares.
  • Fundamentals show negative profitability (P/E -9.73, PEG -0.09) with a market cap of $1.87B, a high debt-to-equity ratio (50.19) and mixed liquidity (current ratio 2.17, quick ratio 0.89).
  • Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based steel and technology group operating four segments—Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading and Technology—producing items from hot-rolled strip to precision and stainless tubes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.34 and traded as low as €35.14. Salzgitter shares last traded at €35.14, with a volume of 156,043 shares trading hands.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.34.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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