Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 297,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session's volume of 90,035 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sampo from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Sampo Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

