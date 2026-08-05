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Sampo (SAXPY) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Sampo logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sampo is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.4164 per share and revenue of $2.9816 billion.
  • In its previous quarter, Sampo reported EPS of $0.30, beating consensus estimates of $0.23, while revenue of $4.41 billion fell slightly short of expectations.
  • Sampo shares were trading down 1.0% at $21.67, while analyst sentiment remained positive with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating and several recent upgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sampo to post earnings of $0.4164 per share and revenue of $2.9816 billion for the quarter.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Sampo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sampo Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Sampo stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.39. Sampo has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sampo from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Sampo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Sampo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Sampo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sampo

About Sampo

(Get Free Report)

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo's operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

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