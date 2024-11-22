Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 12,500 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,842,959.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

Samsara Trading Up 2.7 %

IOT stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 3,268,569 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company's stock worth $572,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.67.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

