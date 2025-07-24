Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 124,048 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $4,698,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,500,080. The trade was a 65.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,776,963.84.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 2,912,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,705. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.64.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

