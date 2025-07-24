Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,776,963.84 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,776,963.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,395,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,958,068.49. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $4,698,938.24.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,705. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

