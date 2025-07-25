Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session's volume of 15,158 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Samsonite Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.00 million. Samsonite Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3865 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Samsonite Group's payout ratio is 36.45%.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

