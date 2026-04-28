Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 6.3% - Time to Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $980.28 and last traded at $1,002.35. 13,658,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 18,644,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,070.20.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and banks raising outlooks and reiterating confidence in profitability — Bank of America highlighted a strong profitability outlook that supports the bull case for Sandisk. This type of institutional confirmation has been a major driver of the recent rally. Read More.

Analysts and banks raising outlooks and reiterating confidence in profitability — Bank of America highlighted a strong profitability outlook that supports the bull case for Sandisk. This type of institutional confirmation has been a major driver of the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a Buy and other firms (Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald) have raised estimates/targets — fresh buy ratings and price-target raises amplify demand from momentum and fundamental-focused investors. Read More.

Melius Research initiated coverage with a Buy and other firms (Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald) have raised estimates/targets — fresh buy ratings and price-target raises amplify demand from momentum and fundamental-focused investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-beat track record and upbeat previews — Zacks highlights SNDK’s history of beating estimates and cites strong AI-driven SSD/data-center demand that could drive another upside surprise. That raises expectations ahead of the upcoming Q3 report. Read More.

Earnings-beat track record and upbeat previews — Zacks highlights SNDK’s history of beating estimates and cites strong AI-driven SSD/data-center demand that could drive another upside surprise. That raises expectations ahead of the upcoming Q3 report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 outlook centered on data-center SSD demand — previews stress that hyperscaler traction and next‑gen storage are critical; strong execution would extend the rally, but the outlook is execution-dependent (binary event risk around earnings). Read More.

Q3 outlook centered on data-center SSD demand — previews stress that hyperscaler traction and next‑gen storage are critical; strong execution would extend the rally, but the outlook is execution-dependent (binary event risk around earnings). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term caution and competing signals — some commentary (e.g., FXEmpire) and market pundits warn AI spending could ebb or be uneven, which would pressure hardware demand; that tempering commentary can trigger pullbacks in a stock that moved parabolically. Read More.

Short-term caution and competing signals — some commentary (e.g., FXEmpire) and market pundits warn AI spending could ebb or be uneven, which would pressure hardware demand; that tempering commentary can trigger pullbacks in a stock that moved parabolically. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking, high beta and valuation risks — coverage pieces (MarketWise, Investopedia, Quiver summaries) note the stock’s massive run and attendant crash risk if the NAND cycle flips or if expectations aren’t met; insider sales and the stock’s high beta increase short-term volatility. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sandisk from $710.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $791.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 5.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $726.15 and its 200-day moving average is $454.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $190,425,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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