Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,673.97, but opened at $1,807.00. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,740.9590, with a volume of 2,422,536 shares traded.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,737.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.93. The company has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 527 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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