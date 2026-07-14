Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,673.97, but opened at $1,807.00. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,740.9590, with a volume of 2,422,536 shares traded.
Sandisk News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts raised their revenue, earnings, and price targets on Sandisk, citing stronger memory pricing trends and bullish expectations ahead of the company’s August 5 earnings report. Wedbush Pounds the Table—Buy Sandisk Before August 5 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reportedly more than doubled its price target to $3,100 while keeping an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees additional upside despite recent pullbacks. SanDisk Stock Price Forecast: Why Evercore’s Amit Daryanani Raised SNDK’s Price Target by More Than 120%
- Positive Sentiment: SanDisk was included on Zacks’ “Strong Buy” momentum list and highlighted as a still-cheap tech stock, suggesting momentum traders and value investors are both finding the shares attractive. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical-analysis coverage said the stock rebounded after a sharp pullback, but also noted ongoing volatility, which may limit near-term conviction. SanDisk Stock Price Outlook: What Technical Analysis Says Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary suggests the recent sell-off across memory stocks may have created a buying opportunity, with AI demand still intact and valuations now looking more reasonable. Why You Must Buy These 4 Memory Stocks After the Recent Sell-Off
- Negative Sentiment: SanDisk and other memory-chip stocks were hit by a sector-wide rout after weak guidance from SK Hynix and broader market stress tied to geopolitical tensions, showing sentiment can still turn quickly against the name. Micron, SanDisk, Western Digital Fall 6% as SK Hynix's Weak Outlook Rattles Memory Stocks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.
Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk
Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,737.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.93. The company has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 4.74.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Sandisk
In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 527 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter.
About Sandisk
(Get Free Report
)
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.
While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.